Easton, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
December 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Murder: Another Complete Defense", a new book by Ronald W. Shipman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Attorney Garrett Cole is about to face the most consequential case of his career.
When Howard Graves walks into Garrett's office seeking answers about his father's death, what begins as a routine inquiry quickly becomes something far more dangerous. Howard is convinced his father did not take his own life, but with a death certificate ruling suicide, Garrett knows that no insurance claim will ever be paid unless the truth can be proven.
As Garrett digs deeper, witness interviews, police reports, and first-responder documentation reveal far more than inconsistencies. They paint the portrait of a man deeply respected and loved, whose life and death carry far-reaching implications. What Garrett uncovers is not wrongdoing by the insurance company, which follows the rules, but the presence of a separate corporate entity: impeccably managed, thoroughly corrupt, and driven solely by power and money.
With every discovery, Garrett is drawn further into a conspiracy that threatens to upend everything he believes about justice and the cost of pursuing it.
About the Author
Ronald W. Shipman is a retired trial attorney with more than 50 years of courtroom experience. From the start of his legal career, his sole ambition was to try cases. After law school, he accepted court-appointed work representing indigent clients, paid by the County or the Commonwealth. Within two years of passing the bar exam, he tried his first capital case, ultimately deciding that his future lay in civil trial work.
Shipman continued as a public defender while building a civil practice, earning enough experience to sit for the written examination of the National Board of Trial Advocacy. In 1981, he was certified as a Civil Trial Lawyer.
Alongside his legal career, Shipman nurtured a lifelong passion for writing that began in junior high school. Fascinated by authors and their paths to storytelling, he carried that interest through his studies at Princeton University, where he majored in History. His professional life was devoted to analyzing facts, preparing cases, and uncovering the truth. One particular fact scenario, shared with him early in his career, stayed with him for decades. That scenario forms the foundation of this novel.
"Murder: Another Complete Defense" is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-223-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/murder-another-complete-defense-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
