Lawrenceville, GA Author Publishes Christian Theology Book
December 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Know the Awesome Lord God by His Immutable Traits", a new book by Elisabeth James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Know the Awesome Lord God by His Immutable Traits" explores the nature of God by examining His unchanging and eternal attributes. Through Scripture, God reveals Himself as Creator-the One who called all things into being, and it is through this revelation that humanity comes to know Him. He further reveals Himself as the lover of mankind, demonstrated most powerfully through the eternal sacrifice of His Son, Jesus Christ, given for the salvation of the world.
The book highlights God's faithfulness, emphasizing His constant availability to all who call upon His great Name. God distinguishes Himself through His immutable traits, unchanging qualities that define who He is. This work makes clear that those who bear His name are also called to reflect His attributes and are recognized by how their lives mirror His character.
"Know the Awesome Lord God by His Immutable Traits" invites readers into a deeper understanding of who God is and how His enduring nature shapes the lives of those who follow Him.
About the Author
Elisabeth James was born in Holly Hill, South Carolina, where she spent part of her childhood with her maternal grandparents, Jesse and Lucille Johnson. Through their faithful guidance and regular church attendance, she was introduced to faith in God and His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. This early foundation planted a lifelong seed of faith and nurtured her deep appreciation for nature, which she later came to revere as the creation and handiwork of God.
At the age of seven, James joined her parents in Miami, Florida, where she continued to enjoy the outdoors, exploring local beaches and tropical landscapes. Her academic journey began at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism in 1977.
She later pursued graduate studies, earning a Master's degree in English from Jackson State University in 1987, where renowned author Margaret Walker Alexander mentored her. James went on to complete her PhD in English at the University of Mississippi in 1997, studying under acclaimed writers John Grisham and Barry Hannah. In 2013, she earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Florida Atlantic University.
In addition to her writing and scholarship, Elisabeth James devoted twenty-one years to a distinguished career as an educator at institutions of higher learning across the United States.
"Know the Awesome Lord God by His Immutable Traits" is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-156-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/know-the-awesome-lord-god-by-his-immutable-traits . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us