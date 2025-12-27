Tampa, FL Author Publishes Critical Theology Novel
December 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Treatise on Ab-Deism", a new book by Maurice Guy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Treatise on Ab-Deism: A New Philosophy" introduces a bold and original philosophical framework examining religion, particularly monotheism. Rather than rejecting God as a mere matter of disbelief, Ab-Deism argues that there has never been a genuine relationship between religion and the deity it claims to represent. The work contends that religion has never truly known its god and therefore lacks authentic or authoritative legitimacy.
Ab-Deism challenges the foundational claim that religions possess knowledge of their gods, asserting instead that such deities are either absent, silent, or have never communicated with religion at all. Drawing directly from religion's own claims, the book systematically analyzes and falsifies them, concluding that religion has never truly known the god it professes to serve.
"Treatise on Ab-Deism" is a 442-page paperback with a retail price of $101.00 (eBook $96.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-317-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/treatise-on-ab-deism . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us