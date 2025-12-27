Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Chasing Normal: My Dopamine Rollercoaster", a new book by John Milano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Chasing Normal: My Dopamine Rollercoaster" is an unflinching and deeply personal collection of poetry by John Milano that confronts modern life, faith, suffering, memory, and moral conflict with rare candor. Written over several years, these poems trace the author's inner landscape as shaped by love, grief, illness, politics, spirituality, and cultural upheaval. Milano draws on history, scripture, medicine, and lived experience to examine what it means to remain human and faithful amid chaos and disorientation.
At once confessional and confrontational, "Chasing Normal" blends autobiography with social critique, moving fluidly between intimate vulnerability and sweeping moral inquiry. The poems wrestle with trauma, loss, injustice, and hope, refusing easy answers while insisting on truth, conscience, and meaning. This is a collection that challenges readers to reflect deeply, question prevailing narratives, and consider the cost of silence in an increasingly fractured world.
"Chasing Normal: My Dopamine Rollercoaster" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-192-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chasing-normal-my-dopamine-rollercoaster . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us