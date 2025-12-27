Manhattan, KS Author Publishes Crime Thriller Novel

Small-Town Deception: How one tragedy can expose the hidden fractures in a close-knit community.



Paranormal Mystery: A haunting that bridges the gap between Kansas's pioneer past and its present.



The Weight of Greed: A hunt for gold that drives desperate men to desperate measures.



About the Author

Originally hailing from the tropical landscapes of Honolulu, Hawaii, Christin E. Hepner now calls Manhattan, Kansas, home. Her transition from the islands to the Midwest has inspired her unique perspective on storytelling. Hepner is currently hard at work on her upcoming literary projects.



"Sparks Fly at Midnight" is a 372-page hardcover with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-000-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sparks-fly-at-midnight For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com × Email Dorrance Publishing

Author Christin E. Hepner invites readers into a labyrinth of small-town secrets and supernatural intrigue with the release of her latest novel, Sparks Fly at Midnight. Set against the backdrop of Manhattan, Kansas, the story weaves a gripping tale of a community shaken by tragedy and the dark "web of deceit" left in its wake.The narrative ignites when a prominent local physician and his wife perish in a suspicious, fiery blaze. As the town reels, Nicole Martin arrives in Manhattan for college, only to discover a life-altering truth: the late Dr. Brookfield was the father she never knew. Her quest for closure leads her to the doctor's secluded ranch, where she uncovers a hidden bag of gold and encounters a restless spirit from over a century ago.Sparks Fly at Midnight masterfully blends elements of a classic whodunit with a chilling paranormal twist. While Nicole grapples with her father's legacy, the local justice system falters as two recently paroled men are wrongfully arrested for the Brookfield murders. Readers are taken on a high-stakes journey to uncover whether the true killers will be brought to justice and what connection the ranch's spectral inhabitant has to the modern-day greed consuming the town.Key themes in the novel include: