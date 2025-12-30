Pennsylvania Author Publishes Motivational Self-Help Book
December 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Name is Not Important", a new book by Voice Within, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lessons learned remind us that the road less traveled often offers the greatest insight. Choosing a different path can help us avoid the familiar traps of human behavior and discover deeper truths. Faith and meaning are available to everyone willing to look inward. What is widely accepted is not always what is real, and the world's loudest opinions do not always hold the answers. True understanding begins within. These reflections are offered as guidance for your journey, an invitation to think beyond what you have been taught.
"My Name is Not Important" is a 612-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-384-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-name-is-not-important . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
