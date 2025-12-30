Boulder, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
December 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bella the Butterfly", a new book by Stephany Granillo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Friendship can appear when we least expect it. On his way to visit his sick grandmother, young Luca witnesses an unsettling scene: a group of birds bullying a helpless butterfly. Moved by compassion, Luca bravely intervenes, standing up to the birds and earning the heartfelt gratitude of Bella the Butterfly.
Soon after, Luca finds himself in danger, knowing his beloved grandmother would be worried if she knew. Can Bella, small but courageous, return the favor and help her new friend? "Bella the Butterfly" is a touching story that celebrates kindness, courage, and the importance of standing up for others, no matter how small you may be.
About the Author
Stephany Granillo has been married to her husband, Mario, for 38 years. Together they have three sons and three grandchildren. Stephany recently retired after more than 27 years of dedicated service, during which she had the privilege of working for two exceptional bosses.
Her hobbies include camping, fishing, and the ongoing challenge of organizing thousands of family photographs. Over the past five years, she has also enjoyed experimenting with vegan recipes for her son and daughter-in-law. Stephany and Mario share their home with 3.5 dogs, one of whom, Duke, belongs to their granddaughter Izabella (Bella), the inspiration behind this story.
"Bella the Butterfly" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-061-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bella-the-butterfly . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
