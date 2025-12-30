New Action-Packed Fantasy Novel Coming Soon
December 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Fight for Advalir", by author S.J. Goins is an epic fantasy adventure coming soon.
A thrilling new fantasy novel, introducing readers to Guinevere, a formidable warrior destined to stand between the human and faerie realms.
As the only daughter of the High Lord and Lady of Advalir, Guinevere has spent her life proving that her strength, skill, and leadership are earned, not inherited. Tasked with training a new generation of recruits, she expects yet another test of her resolve. What she does not expect is a single training session to trigger a catastrophic event that shatters her world.
In the aftermath, a top-secret artifact is uncovered, and Guinevere's exceptional power marks her as the only one capable of undertaking a perilous quest. With the Veil Wall, the fragile barrier separating humans and faeries, on the brink of collapse, Gwen must step forward to protect both realms from destruction.
Filled with high-stakes action, rich worldbuilding, and threads of romance, this epic tale follows a fierce and determined heroine whose courage and resilience will captivate fantasy readers of all kinds. "The Fight for Advalir" is a story of destiny, strength, and the cost of standing between worlds, and it's coming soon.
About the Author
S. J. Goins is a married mother of one who enjoys reading, supporting local businesses, and staying actively involved in her community. She has a deep love for the outdoors and animals, especially her cat and two dogs. Spending time with her family at festivals and community events is a vital part of her life and a source of creative inspiration.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order The Fight for Advalir by S.J. Goins at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-fight-for-advalir . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
