Dade City, FL Author Publishes Biography
December 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ralph R. Teetor: The Man Who Knows How Fast You Drive", a new book by Douglas K. Sanders, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Ralph R. Teetor: The Man Who Knows How Fast You Drive" is the compelling true story of a blind engineer whose ingenuity transformed the automotive world. Written by Douglas K. Sanders, the book chronicles the life, legacy, and lasting impact of Ralph R. Teetor, the inventor of the Speedostat, the world's first modern cruise control system.
Blending biography, industrial history, and technological innovation, the book explores Teetor's Midwestern roots, his leadership at Perfect Circle Corporation, and the collaborative engineering culture that brought his revolutionary invention to life. Sanders situates Teetor's work within the broader evolution of automobile safety, demonstrating how the Speedostat laid the groundwork for today's digital driving technologies, ranging from adaptive cruise control to autonomous systems.
Richly researched and accessible to both general readers and history enthusiasts, "Ralph R. Teetor: The Man Who Knows How Fast You Drive" restores a visionary inventor to his rightful place in American innovation and tells the human story behind a technology millions of drivers rely on every day.
"Ralph R. Teetor: The Man Who Knows How Fast You Drive" is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-395-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ralph-r-teetor-the-man-who-knows-how-fast-you-drive . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
