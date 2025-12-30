Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Two Coral Moons Gleam for Tonight", a new book by M.G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the distant planet Homeworld, far beyond our Milky Way, the youth are coming of age, and with it, stepping into the urgent struggle to address their planet's mounting environmental crises. Yet the adults in power remain slow, if not reluctant, to take meaningful action on climate restoration for the continent of Unodosterras, while the other four continents may be trying even less. The situation is far from encouraging.
Still, hope endures. A new generation brings fresh ideas and determination, but can they navigate the rivalries of entrenched rulers and the schemes of reckless newcomers eager for power? Will they find the courage and ingenuity to resolve the mistakes of the past and shape a sustainable future for all of Homeworld and its people?
This gripping saga unfolds in "Two Coral Moons Gleam for Tonight", a tale of youth, ambition, and the fight to save a world.
"Two Coral Moons Gleam for Tonight" is a 414-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-372-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/two-coral-moons-gleam-for-tonight-tale-3-of-series-begin-an-end-for-a-world . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us