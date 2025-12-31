Ruston, LA Author Publishes True Crime Book
December 31, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sexual Harassment and Discrimination at General Motors Local 31 UAW", a new book by Lisa Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Lisa Harris announces the release of her powerful new book, "Sexual Harassment and Discrimination at General Motors Local 31 UAW". In this deeply personal and revealing account, Harris breaks her silence on the systemic mistreatment and workplace injuries she endured during her tenure at the General Motors Fairfax Assembly plant.
The book provides a firsthand look at the physical and emotional toll of a workplace environment Harris describes as negligent and discriminatory. Centered on a pivotal workplace accident witnessed by many, the narrative explores Harris's journey through persistent physical pain and the frustration of seeking accountability in a space where her grievances were ignored.
"Sexual Harassment and Discrimination at General Motors Local 31 UAW" is more than a memoir; it is a call for justice and a voice for those who have felt silenced by corporate and union structures.
About the Author
Lisa Harris is a dedicated community leader, entrepreneur, and advocate. She currently serves as the President of the Junior Mission and is a former Trustee Board Member at True Love Missionary Baptist Church. A former member of the American Business Women Association and a successful daycare owner, Harris is deeply rooted in her community.
When she is not writing or serving her church, she enjoys cooking, reading, and finding peace through fishing and music-specifically the blues, R&B, and jazz.
"Sexual Harassment and Discrimination at General Motors Local 31 UAW" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-207-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sexual-harassment-and-discrimination-at-general-motors-local-31-uaw For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
