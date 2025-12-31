Natchez, MS Author Publishes Baseball History Book
How do we truly define greatness in a sport defined by a century of evolution? For decades, baseball fans have debated the "best of all time" based on fleeting memories, personal highlights, or the subjective leanings of sportswriters. Today, author Hiram Burkes challenges the status quo with the release of his new book, "A Baseball Study."
In this meticulous analysis, Burkes argues that a player's legacy should not depend on the era they played in or the eye-test of the beholder. Instead, he introduces an objective ranking system that evaluates 20th-century players by comparing their statistics directly against the standards of their own time. By measuring how players dominated their specific eras, "A Baseball Study" provides a definitive, data-backed guide to the most complete all-around athletes in the history of the game.
About the Author
Hiram Burkes brings the precision of a professional researcher and the passion of a lifelong historian to the world of sports analytics. A history major in college, Burkes spent forty years conducting title research for the oil and gas industry-a career that honed the investigative skills he used to begin this project in 2000.
His love for the game was ignited in 1951 by Bobby Thomson's legendary "Shot Heard 'Round the World." A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Burkes was awarded the American Spirit Honor Award in 1966 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Today, he resides in Natchez, Mississippi, where he hopes to inspire a love of reading and history in his great-nieces and nephews.
"A Baseball Study" is a 518-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-300-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
