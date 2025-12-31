Bluffton, SC Author Publishes Thriller Novel
December 31, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Champagne Crate", a new book by Allen Pierce, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
New England, 1964. Police Chief Henry Donald is on his way to question Albert Braley about a long-forgotten incident from Albert's childhood.
Years earlier, Albert claimed he had discovered a dead body, but with no evidence, his story was dismissed as imagination. Now, as Chief Donald listens to Albert recount the events, unsettling details emerge, details far too precise to be fabricated.
As the truth slowly unravels, long-buried pieces of Albert's past come into focus, including a mysterious wooden crate given to his father years ago. Inside are objects that will alter Albert's life, and the lives of those around him, forever. Could this strange crate be connected to the body Albert claimed to have seen all those years ago?
"The Champagne Crate" is a fast-paced, gripping journey filled with suspense and unexpected twists that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.
"The Champagne Crate" is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-223-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-champagne-crate . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
