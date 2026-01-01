Council Bluffs, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Marna", a new book by Jason Hauger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As summer draws to a close, David, a lonely elementary school student, longs for a true friend. When he finally finds the courage to stand up to his bully, Gavin, David's life takes an unexpected turn, revealing Marna, a mysterious and magical girl who unfurls breathtaking butterfly wings before his eyes.
Together, David and Marna soar through the sky, sharing unforgettable adventures that give David hope that he's finally found someone who understands him. But when Marna suddenly falls ill and is discovered by doctors who refuse to let her go, their world is thrown into danger. Determined to save his friend, David must seek help from the most unlikely source and face the hardest question of all: can he protect Marna, and is he strong enough to let her go?
"Marna" is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $39.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-408-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/marna . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
