Paso Robles, CA Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
January 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Herman's Mixed-Up Day", a new book by Cari Buchanan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when you wake up and the entire world has shifted, but you're the only one who notices? Author Cari Buchanan invites young readers and families to explore this hilarious premise in her debut children's title, "Herman's Mixed-Up Day".
In this vibrant and engaging story, Herman wakes up to find his life completely scrambled. From the mundane to the magnificent, everything is "mixed up"-yet, curiously, the rest of the world seems to think things are perfectly normal. Through Herman's eyes, readers are taken on a journey that explores what happens when life flips upside down, encouraging children to use their imagination and find the humor in the unexpected.
"Reading can be the greatest adventure," says Buchanan. "I love to laugh, and there is nothing quite as wonderful as sharing that laughter with others. I wanted to create a story that invites children to explore the funny, 'what-if' scenarios that spill through my mind."
Herman's Mixed-Up Day is more than just a fun bedtime story; it is a celebration of perspective and the joy of a good laugh. With its relatable protagonist and whimsical plot, it is sure to become a favorite for a new generation of readers.
About the Author
Cari Buchanan's passion for storytelling began in Santa Clara, California, where her mother made reading the cornerstone of her childhood. Cari carried this tradition forward with her own four children, spending countless hours reading aloud. Today, that legacy continues with her three grandchildren-Amelia, Malachi, and Audrey-as she passes the love of books to the next generation.
Now a resident of Paso Robles, Cari enjoys hiking and exploring the outdoors with her husband, Cory. When she isn't near the water or on a trail, she is likely looking for a reason to laugh and dreaming up new adventures for her readers.
Herman's Mixed-Up Day is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-118-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
