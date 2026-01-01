O'Fallon, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
January 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Thor Goes to the Olympics", a new book by Helen A. Warner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Helen A. Warner announces the release of her heart-stirring new book, "Thor Goes to the Olympics." The story follows Matt Reed-affectionately known by his community as "Thor"-as he navigates the challenges of work, competitive sports, and a sudden crisis of faith.
Matt Reed is a man of many talents: a dedicated employee at the local barbershop and a hardworking athlete training for the Special Olympics under the guidance of his mentor, Coach Dan. However, the strength of Matt's character is put to the ultimate test when a routine practice at the YMCA turns into a life-altering emergency.
When Coach Dan suddenly falls ill, Matt must overcome his fear to take charge and secure the help his coach desperately needs. While the event showcases Matt's physical and emotional bravery, it also sparks a profound spiritual journey. Through the lens of Matt's experiences, readers are invited to explore a difficult but universal question: How and why does God allow hardship to happen to good people?
"Thor Goes to the Olympics" is more than a sports story; it is a testament to the power of community, the resilience of the human spirit, and the growth that occurs when we lean on the support of those around us.
About the Author
Helen A. Warner is a dedicated nurse based in St. Louis and a proud mother of two daughters, Madelaine and Kaylie. Her deep-rooted passion for serving others extends beyond her professional life into her local church, where she is an active volunteer in the special needs ministry. Her firsthand experience with the beauty and strength of this community shines through every page of Matt's story.
"Thor Goes to the Olympics" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $6.00)(audiobook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-436-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/thor-goes-to-the-olympics For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
