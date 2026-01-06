Wallington, NJ Author Publishes Literary Fiction Novel
"Palaboy" is a lyrical fantasy-romance set in the future, following a gifted young poet who distances himself from the people he loves in pursuit of his art. As the years pass, Palaboy longs for the family and friendships he left behind, yet circumstances continually deny him the connection he seeks. After a devastating loss leaves him at his lowest point, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Veia, reminds him that hope, love, and human connection are worth holding onto. Blending poetry with dramatic scenes, "Palaboy" delivers a powerful message about perseverance, creativity, and the importance of relationships that give life meaning.
About the Author
Andy Bott is a forty-five-year-old English teacher living in Wallington, New Jersey, with his wife, Jessica. He originally wrote "Palaboy" more than twenty years ago while enrolled in college courses in Tampa, Florida. Recently, Bott returned to the manuscript, refining it and adding explanatory material to bring the work to completion. In addition to reading and writing poetry, he enjoys watching hockey (especially the New Jersey Devils), football (the New York Giants), and baseball (the New York Yankees).
"Palaboy" is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-437-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/palaboy . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
