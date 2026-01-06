Seattle, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
January 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Who Do You Haiku?", a new book by Shannon M. Wallace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Who Do You Haiku?" by Shannon M. Wallace is a compelling poetry collection that explores human connection, memory, and reflection through the elegant restraint of haiku. With precision and emotional depth, Wallace transforms everyday moments into resonant experiences, proving how a handful of words can hold profound meaning. Each poem invites readers to slow down, listen closely, and engage with the subtle rhythms of thought, relationship, and self-awareness.
Both intimate and accessible, "Who Do You Haiku?" speaks to poetry lovers and newcomers alike, offering a contemplative journey that lingers long after the final line. This collection celebrates the power of brevity, reminding us that even the smallest moments can reveal lasting truths.
"Who Do You Haiku?" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-451-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/who-do-you-haiku . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
