Pulaski, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Joseph Discipling Jesus: Volume 1", a new book by Stacy C. Cope, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the birth of the Savior, Mary rests to regain her strength, leaving Joseph to care for the newborn Jesus on his own. Faced with the humble and daunting task of tending to the Lord as an infant, Joseph encounters his very first challenge of fatherhood. Overwhelmed by feelings of unworthiness, he questions how he, a simple man, could be entrusted with raising the Son of God. With guidance from the Archangel Michael, Joseph comes to understand that God's plan for Jesus' earthly father was meant for him alone: a man chosen for his kindness, mercy, and dedication through honest work.
"Joseph Changes Jesus" is the first installment in a heartwarming series that follows Joseph's journey as the earthly father of Christ. Gentle, engaging, and rich with meaningful lessons, this charming story invites children of all ages to begin their own journey of faith through the quiet strength and love of Saint Joseph.
"Joseph Discipling Jesus: Volume 1" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-238-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/joseph-discipling-jesus-volume-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
