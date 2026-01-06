Gastonia, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
January 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Cavanaugh Finds Home", a new book by Victoria Olympia O'Leary, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Cavanaugh the teddy bear finally leaves the toy store to go home, he believes his journey has ended, but it is only just beginning. Before he can get comfortable, Cavanaugh embarks on an unexpected and meaningful adventure that will take him far from home and straight into the heart of a real mission field.
Traveling to Honduras, the Irish bear discovers what it truly means to serve alongside missionaries, learning firsthand how compassion, faith, and teamwork come together to share the Gospel. Through Cavanaugh's eyes, young readers are introduced to the realities of mission work in a way that is both engaging and age-appropriate.
An educational children's adventure, "Cavanaugh Finds Home" teaches kids about the work of missionaries by offering a glimpse into what it's like to participate in a real mission trip. The book includes a kid-friendly glossary to help young readers understand unfamiliar terms, making it both informative and accessible.
As a special bonus, the book also features musical instruction for an easy-to-play piano song titled "God's Hands and Feet," composed by R. T. Dickson, encouraging children to express faith through music as well as reading.
About the Author
Victoria Olympia O'Leary has lived in Gastonia, North Carolina, for over 20 years. She holds an Associate Degree in Science from Gaston College and a degree in General Studies from Bob Jones University. Victoria is the mother of one child, Cavanaugh O'Leary, whom she has helped educate from kindergarten through Lake Pointe Academy.
Affectionately known to her students as "Ms. O with a bow," a nickname inspired by her signature hair bows, Victoria's love for children and teaching shines through her writing.
Through her church, East Baptist, Victoria has served as a missionary with the Honduras Medical Dental Team. Even when the COVID-19 pandemic closed Honduras' borders in 2020, her passion for ministry did not stop. She continues to teach neighborhood children, sharing God's Word through backyard lessons and personal outreach.
"Cavanaugh Finds Home" reflects Victoria's heart for children, missions, and faith, inviting young readers to discover how they, too, can be God's hands and feet.
"Cavanaugh Finds Home" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-078-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cavanaugh-finds-home . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us