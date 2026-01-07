Savannah, GA Author Publishes Historical Nonfiction Book
January 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"From the Bottom of Our Hearts", a new book by Louis O. Molella, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"From the Bottom of Our Hearts" tells the extraordinary true story of an African American soldier who served with distinction in a segregated U.S. Army during the Korean War. Killed in action during a brutal battle on Outpost Harry, he made the ultimate sacrifice after rescuing as many as nine wounded comrades under fire.
This powerful account explores his early life, his character and reputation, and his deep commitment to his fellow soldiers. Despite his extraordinary heroism, his actions went unrecognized at the time of his death. Decades later, his bravery was acknowledged with the award of the Silver Star. Finally, in January 2025, after years of dedicated advocacy and perseverance, Charlie was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration.
About the Author
Louis O. Molella is a retired IBM professional who was born and raised in Millbrook, New York. He served in the U.S. Army, training at Fort Benning before being deployed to Germany in the late 1950s. As a child, his hero was the soldier whose story is told in this book. "From the Bottom of Our Hearts" is both a tribute and a lifelong mission, an effort to secure the recognition Charlie always deserved.
"From the Bottom of Our Hearts" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-108-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-the-bottom-of-our-hearts . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
