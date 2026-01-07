Moses Lake, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Storms of Andelia", a new book by Ameila G. Whitby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the Peregrine Sapphire disappears, Daybreak's ancient storm-wall begins to crumble, placing Princess Astoria's future, her kingdom, and everything she loves in peril. The ransom is devastating: the wealth of a nation and Astoria's hand in a forced marriage that would strip her island homeland of its freedom forever.
Refusing to be a pawn in her father's royal schemes, Astoria flees across the sea with her most loyal guards, only to find herself lost in the cursed sands of Andelia. There, fate intervenes, delivering a mysterious hair stick steeped in forgotten secrets and an unexpected ally: Nox, a hardened boy marked by death, blood, and a past shattered by cruelty and chains. Bound to the princess by a life debt, Nox must protect a young woman who refuses to be sheltered, and challenges everything he believes about survival.
As masked threats and ancient curses close in, Astoria and Nox are pushed to their limits. To save her kingdom, Astoria must reclaim the magic she has long denied. And Nox must confront a question he never thought to ask: can someone who has forsaken life learn how to live, and hope, again?
"The Storms of Andelia" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-287-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
