Italdesign leads the course for the style of the car of the future Joaquin Garcia: The person as the center of interest

Joaquin Garcia, Head of Design at Italdesign: "Italdesign leads the automotive industry and closely follows its evolution globally. Our goal is to actively participate in a new way of conceiving car design, with a more complete and integrated Holistic approach. In the past, cars were often designed with a focus on either performance or practicality, as if they were two separate worlds. Today we are aiming for a vision that brings both dimensions together: we look at the product from every angle and put the person and their needs at the center, while the vehicle becomes an extension of their lifestyle, a companion for daily duties and leisure time. Quintessenza, our most recent show car, is a concrete example: we have studied how to improve the user's life by offering not only a practical vehicle, but also an attractive, fascinating and capable of giving emotions. We have worked on materials and development processes because the car concept is evolving towards a more mature, intelligent and sustainable product. It is no longer a mere means of transport, but an experience that combines technology and humanity: our team researches and works to 'humanize' technology, making it intuitive, accessible and at the service of people. At Italdesign, we are proud to be able to combine and integrate different worlds. With the Asso di Picche in Movimento project, for example, we celebrate our heritage and our ability to innovate, and Italian design, recognized worldwide for its proportions and beauty, which is combined with advanced technologies, an expression of Anglo-Saxon know-how that we have been able to integrate and enhance. This approach sets us apart and represents our mission: to combine different realities, markets and cultures into unique and innovative products. Sustainability and circularity are central themes for us, which we develop according to the 'learning by doing' methodology. A constantly evolving process that generates new ideas for design, development and production. One example is the ReSedo project, carried out in partnership with several companies: we reduced weight, optimized processes and decreased waste, increasing the use of circular, recycled and recyclable materials for the production of a seat".