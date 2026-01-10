Greenville, SC Author Publishes Religious Poetry Book
January 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Blessed Story of Christ's Birth", a new book by Ed Waller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Blessed Story of Christ's Birth" presents the Christmas story in poetic verse, accompanied by imagery that brings each moment of Christ's birth to life. Written for readers of all ages, the poem is especially meaningful during the Christmas season, offering families a heartfelt way to share and reflect on the true message of Christmas together.
Designed to be read and cherished year after year, the poem invites parents to introduce their children to the spiritual significance of Christmas beyond tradition and celebration. Through its gentle rhythm and faith-centered message, "The Blessed Story of Christ's Birth" encourages readers to embrace and live the true meaning of Christmas in their daily lives.
About the Author
Ed Waller grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey, where he faced learning challenges during his youth. Refusing to let those difficulties define his future, he persevered and went on to earn a Doctoral degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University.
Ed values time with his family, especially his three grandchildren, and enjoys visiting the beaches of South Carolina. He currently resides in Greenville, SC. Deeply rooted in faith, Ed's passion for sharing the true message of Christmas inspired "The Blessed Story of Christ's Birth". Originally written several years ago, the poem was created with the hope of sharing its message with readers of all generations one day.
"The Blessed Story of Christ's Birth" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-081-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-blessed-story-of-christs-birth . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
