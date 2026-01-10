Mexico Author Publishes Adventure Book
January 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amelia Heanton's Tennessee Adventures", a new book by Amelia Heanton and Aaron Heanton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tennessee has always lived in the stories Amelia Heanton heard while growing up, tales of rolling hills, soulful music, and a history rich with character. Now, those stories come to life as Amelia journeys through the Tennessee countryside, embarking on a new chapter filled with promise and discovery. As she travels, Amelia is drawn into meaningful family connections, vibrant cultural experiences, and unexpected adventures that spark her creativity. With a sketchbook in hand and curiosity guiding her path, she eagerly embraces all that Tennessee has to offer.
About the Author
This book is dedicated to my family, whose love, laughter, and support inspire every story I tell. To readers everywhere, may you always discover adventure, curiosity, and possibility within the pages of a book.
"Amelia Heanton's Tennessee Adventures" is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-356-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amelia-heantons-tennessee-adventures . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us