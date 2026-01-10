Naples, FL Author Publishes Medical Nonfiction Book
January 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Operating Room", a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What really happens behind the closed doors of an operating room? In "The Operating Room", Douglas M. Gebbie offers readers an illuminating, firsthand look into the routines, responsibilities, and high-stakes moments that medical professionals face every day. From determining who is in charge to understanding the safety protocols that protect patients, Gebbie demystifies the surgical environment with clarity and honesty.
Written with both authority and compassion, "The Operating Room" was created to help patients feel informed, reassured, and less anxious about surgery. By shedding light on procedures often hidden from public view, Gebbie replaces fear of the unknown with knowledge and confidence.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie graduated in medicine from the University of Glasgow. After working in several hospitals, he joined the Royal Navy. Following his discharge, he married Anne, a nurse, and together they began their family in Glasgow before emigrating to Canada.
Gebbie practiced as a general practitioner in a remote Newfoundland outport under a government contract, where his daughter was born in Gander. He later settled in Brampton, Ontario, and after six years there, chose to specialize in anesthesiology. He completed three years of training and worked at a University teaching hospital in Toronto.
His career later took him to Cincinnati, where he practiced for twenty years before retiring to Naples, Florida. Throughout his life, Gebbie has experienced both profound joy and deep personal loss, which have shaped his perspective and empathy as a physician and author. His wife, Anne, passed away four years ago.
"The Operating Room" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-392-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-operating-room-facts-and-myths-discovered-by-working-in-one-for-50-years . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us