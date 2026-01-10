Salt Lake City, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Curse of the Moon Goddess", a new book by Briana Sawyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Curse of the Moon Goddess" is a sweeping paranormal romance that explores the origins of destiny, defiance, and enduring love. The novel follows the first two werewolves to ever reject their fated mates, an act that draws the wrath of the Moon Goddess herself. As punishment, they are condemned to an endless cycle of reincarnation until they either find their way back to one another and embrace their bond or choose a different path entirely.
Spanning lifetimes and perspectives, the story weaves together intense heartbreak, tender romance, and hard-won growth through the eyes of multiple characters. "Curse of the Moon Goddess" examines the consequences of even the most well-intentioned choices, revealing how love and loss can coexist. At its core, the novel is a testament to the enduring power of love, reminding readers that what is meant to be will arrive in its own time, regardless of resistance, fear, or circumstance.
A fresh addition to the fantasy romance genre, the book stands apart by exploring the origin of werewolves rejecting their fated mates for another, a narrative rarely touched upon within paranormal lore. Though characters face unexpected trials and unconventional outcomes, the story ultimately leaves readers with a lasting sense of hope, affirming that even in uncertainty, redemption and love remain possible.
About the Author
Briana Sawyer is the eldest of five siblings and a lifelong lover of fantasy storytelling. She has spent eleven years working at Chick-fil-A while pursuing her academic goals, earning an Associate's degree in Business Management and currently working toward a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media, expected in spring 2026. Drawn especially to werewolf lore and paranormal romance, Briana channels her passion for storytelling into creating imaginative worlds filled with emotion and depth. Outside of writing, she enjoys camping, hiking, and cooking, but her greatest passion lies in crafting and reimagining stories in all forms.
"Curse of the Moon Goddess" is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-145-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/curse-of-the-moon-goddess . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
