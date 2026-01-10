Houston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
January 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Am More than A-Z with Christ in Me", a new book by Barbara Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing through the alphabet, Barbara Hamilton invites readers to discover the powerful and personal connection we all share with God. Through intentional A–Z words designed to be read and repeated, her message enriches, enlightens, encourages, and strengthens faith, reminding readers of who God created them to be.
This reflective and faith-building work is ideal for individuals and families alike, offering an opportunity to deepen spiritual understanding together. Each page affirms a simple yet profound truth: You are more than you know.
About the Author
Barbara Hamilton was baptized at the age of seven and, now in her seventies, continues to grow, learn, and gain a deeper understanding of God's plans and purpose for every season of life. A lifelong student of God's Word, she can be found each Sunday in Sunday School, studying scripture and fellowshipping with others.
A retired educator and school counselor, Barbara finds joy in uplifting both children and adults. She is known for gifting personalized blank journals, laser-printed with the recipient's name and the scripture: "Jesus Loves Me and has a wonderful plan for my life."
Her lifelong service includes leadership roles such as captain of the Lights of Zion Drill Team, youth Bible School teacher, and youth coordinator. Today, she serves in the information ministry of a large Houston megachurch. Barbara is the proud mother of two creative and successful daughters and a devoted grandmother to a grandson she believes will one day be mighty in the land.
Grateful for God's goodness, Barbara is passionate about helping others, especially young people, come to know God more deeply and understand who they are through Him.
"I Am More than A-Z with Christ in Me" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-259-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-am-more-than-a-z-with-christ-in-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
