Nampa, ID Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel

The Evolution of Adventure: How the "Wild West" spirit transitioned from the ranch to the interstate.



Generational Legacy: A look at how the values of the 1800s manifest in the modern workforce.



The Unsung Hero: An emotional acknowledgment of the American truck driver's vital role in society.



"Who Am I?" is a poignant reminder that while the tools of the trade may change-from horses to horsepower-the human desire for independence remains constant.



"Who Am I?" is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-353-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/who-am-i For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/ × Email Dorrance Publishing

"Who Am I?", a new book by Jeff Carlson Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."Who Am I?", a sweeping historical and contemporary saga that traces the DNA of American grit from the dusty trails of the 19th-century frontier to the open highways of today."Who Am I?" begins in the late 1800s with Ned, a spirited young man driven by a thirst for adventure and the rugged promise of the West. Finding his place on Frank Jackson's ranch, Ned's journey establishes a legacy of hard work and resilience. As the narrative unfolds, the ranch evolves through the decades, ultimately leading to the modern-day story of Arran-a truck driver who shares the same ancestral longing for freedom that once drove the cowboys of old.More than just a family saga, "Who Am I?" serves as a profound tribute to the American truck driver. By bridging the gap between the saddle and the semi-truck, the novel highlights the shared soul of those who keep the country moving.Key Themes of the Book: