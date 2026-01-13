Cherryville, NC Author Publishes Second Children's Book

Bravery: Stepping outside of one's comfort zone.



Friendship: Bridging the gap between different cultures and species.



Service: Using one's unique gifts to protect and uplift others.



About the Author

Gina Jo Van Dyke is a native of Cherryville, North Carolina. A dedicated educator with twenty-five years of experience, she holds a master's degree in counseling from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Her background in education and counseling informs her storytelling, allowing her to create narratives that resonate with the emotional and imaginative lives of children.



A lifelong enthusiast of Greek mythology, Van Dyke found herself drawn to the figure of Pegasus as a symbol of freedom and hope-a fascination that serves as the foundation for her writing career.



"The Adventures of Pegasus: Book II" is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-386-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-pegasus-book-ii



"The Adventures of Pegasus: Book II" a new book by Gina Jo Van Dyke, has been released by RoseDog Books.Beloved local educator and counselor Gina Jo Van Dyke invites young readers to soar into a new realm of imagination with the release of her latest book, "The Adventures of Pegasus II." This enchanting sequel follows the world's most famous winged horse as he leaves the familiar shores of Joppa to discover what lies beyond the horizon.In this new installment, Pegasus ventures into uncharted territories, encountering a vibrant cast of original creatures, including the Ibbets, Zorns, and Rooses. What begins as a journey of curiosity quickly turns into a mission of heroism. When a peaceful village faces an unexpected threat, Pegasus must use his strength and spirit to help save his new friends and their home.A Modern Spin on Ancient MythVan Dyke's narrative blends a lifelong passion for Greek mythology with the heart of a storyteller. While the legendary Pegasus is rooted in ancient lore, this adventure focuses on universal themes of: