Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Christian Nonfiction Book
January 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Road Trip: Journey of Friendship, Love, Marriage, Divorce, and Redemption: Our Story for His Glory", a new book by Bill and Carol L'Esperance, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why this book now?
Our culture is in crisis. Divorce rates remain high, even among Christians, and fewer young people are choosing marriage at all. When the covenant of marriage is weakened or abandoned, we lose more than a social institution; we lose a living image of Trinitarian love and its profound influence on family life, culture, and community.
We were married in the Catholic Church and, to our own great surprise, divorced seven years later. This book tells the story of our early, healthy love, our separation amid the upheaval of the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the sexual revolution, and the post–Vatican II American Catholic landscape, and ultimately, of God's grace leading us back to a restored, joyful, and even fun marriage.
Grounded in the sacrament of matrimony, the book explores the cultural and spiritual forces that challenge marriage today, including the consequences of contraception, the role of women, and the influence of the feminist movement. Most importantly, it offers a hopeful and practical witness to the steps that saved a marriage that, by every human measure, appeared beyond redemption.
Honest, engaging, and deeply human, this story includes the difficult, the thought-provoking, the humorous, and the uplifting, offering hope to couples, families, and a culture in need of renewal.
"Road Trip: Journey of Friendship, Love, Marriage, Divorce, and Redemption: Our Story for His Glory" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-284-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
