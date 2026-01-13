Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Black History Book

The Triumphs and Challenges: How Black Americans navigated and resisted systemic racism and institutionalized discrimination.



The Red Summer and Beyond: The specific violent flashpoints that shifted the national Black consciousness.



Intellectual Activism: The role of the press and literature in coordinating a national response to local violence.



The seeds for this work were planted during Jordan's time at Sarah Lawrence College, where he studied under the late Black Studies professor, Joan Waite. Her mentorship eventually led him to Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, where his field research was acclaimed by supervisors as "impressive qualitatively and quantitatively."



About the Author

Howard James Jordan is a distinguished veteran of the Vietnam Campaign and a scholar of African and African American history. He holds a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and an M.A. from Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria.



An active member of the veteran community, Jordan is a lifetime member of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th Cavalry Association, the 24th Infantry Regiment of New Jersey, Disabled American Veterans, and the VFW (Department of Pennsylvania). When not writing, he enjoys traveling and dancing.



"Race Riot! Mob Lynching! Senseless Death! A Hurricane of Racial Violence Sparked the Civil Rights Movement: 1917-1960s" is a 752-page hardcover with a retail price of $65.00 (eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-034-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

"Race Riot! Mob Lynching! Senseless Death! A Hurricane of Racial Violence Sparked the Civil Rights Movement: 1917-1960s", a new book by Howard James Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.The book offers an astute and compelling narrative of a pivotal era in American history, exploring how decades of systemic brutality ultimately forged the steel of the modern Civil Rights Movement.While many histories focus solely on the mid-century marches, Jordan's work digs deeper into the roots of Black resistance. He argues that the evolution of the fight against white supremacy was not a sudden burst, but a response to the "hurricane of violence" that defined the early 20th century.More than a categorical listing of tragic events, the book provides a laser-focused analysis of the Black community's reaction to domestic terror. Jordan details a growing impatience with broken American ideals and the simultaneous rise of a new, multifaceted Black leadership.Following the bloodshed of the 1919 Red Summer-which saw white supremacist attacks in over three dozen cities-Jordan explores how activists utilized books, magazines, and newspapers as "bullhorns" to demand equality and reshape the American dream.Jordan's narrative takes a deep dive into: