Former Military Intelligence Analyst Launches AI Software Platform That Cuts Federal Delays for Ag-Reimbursement

January 13, 2026 OMAHA, NE – "Being able to survey, target, eliminate and provide digital evidence to authorities is a breakthrough for those of us dealing with this issue every day," said Tom Holt of Precision Drone Solutions, one of Western Nebraska's largest commercial agricultural drone operators, and AIN client. "The six-month wait for federal reimbursement has been killing us, ranchers either finance treatments and pay interest, or watch cedars spread while waiting for cash."Stone Pillar International (SPI) today announced Spring 2026 availability of Asset Intelligence Network (AIN), an intelligence based platform that automates the documentation ranchers need to access $5.5 billion in annual federal invasive species treatment funding, eliminating the manual processes that currently delay reimbursement for 6-8 months.The timing directly aligns with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' December 10, 2025 announcement of a $700 million Regenerative Agriculture Pilot explicitly designed to "cut administrative burdens" on conservation programs. Rollins stated that "farmers are bogged down with red tape whenever they try to adopt soil health and regenerative agriculture practices", precisely the compliance bottleneck AIN was built to eliminate.From Combat Zones to Cedar ZonesPierce Robinson, SPI's CEO and founder, is a veteran Military Intelligence Analyst with years of combat ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) experience. "In theater, bad intelligence documentation derails missions," Robinson explained. "In agriculture, bad compliance documentation gets legitimate claims rejected,forcing ranchers to resubmit while carrying six-figure treatment debt. We apply the same audit discipline: GPS-verified targeting, timestamped imagery, confirmed treatment methods."The platform targets Eastern Red Cedar encroachment, known as the "Green Glacier," which costs Nebraska ranchers $150 million annually. University of Nebraska research confirms that cedar invasion reduces grazing profitability by 75-80%, with 7.5 million acres currently at risk across the state.Field-Tested with 300+ Operators"We've worked with over 300 farmers, ranchers and drone pilots to build software that meets federal audit requirements automatically," said Alan Wang, SPI's Chief Innovation Officer and drone certification officer for law enforcement, fire departments and agricultural operators across the region. "This is Ag-technology at its most practical value point, protecting natural resources while protecting ranchers' economics."The software leverages proprietary IP developed over several years, with user interface and ag-tech application built by NimbleLogic's Matt Secoske, based in Lincoln, Nebraska."Our IP, coupled with proven engineering and data-integrity, delivers what the agricultural industry has needed: audit-ready documentation that satisfies federal regulators the first time," added Warren Gedge, SPI's Chief Science Officer with extensive AI and product development experience.Spring 2026 LaunchAIN launches for the 2026 growing season when Eastern Red Cedar treatment is most effective. The company secured a Nebraska Department of Economic Development grant, with additional backing from Nebraska Enterprise Fund-VBOC, enabling the Spring 2026 timeline."Similar invasive species issues with different plants are occurring across the Great Plains and nationwide," Wang noted. "We're starting in Nebraska's heartland where the crisis data is strongest and demand is most acute, success here proves the model anywhere."Stone Pillar International is actively working with agricultural co-ops, ag suppliers, and certified drone specialists across Nebraska. The company welcomes dealership inquiries and provides operator certification support.Contact:Stone Pillar InternationalStone-Pillar.comAbout Stone Pillar International:Stone Pillar International operates the Asset Intelligence Network, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business applying military ISR methodologies to compliance verification in agriculture, asset recovery, and law enforcement.