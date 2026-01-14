Greenville, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Reflection Book
January 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"In Search of What is So", a new book by Joe Wimberly, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"In Search of What Is So" is a moving spiritual reflection born from the transformative power of Scripture. After reading the Bible in its entirety, author Joe Wimberly experienced a profound spiritual awakening, one that deepened his understanding of truth and renewed his relationship with Jesus Christ. Writing with urgency and compassion, Wimberly invites readers to reflect on the condition of today's world and to rediscover the Gospel as a source of guidance, healing, and salvation. Drawing inspiration from passages such as Ephesians 6:2–3 and Micah 7:6, he challenges readers to seek what is truly real, eternal, and divinely inspired.
Joe Wimberly is a proud U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a medical material specialist and purchasing agent. Following his military service, he continued a life of service in home healthcare, delivering medical supplies and setting up essential medical equipment for those in need. Throughout his life, Joe has crossed paths with notable moments in history, including witnessing Japanese Emperor Hirohito's visit to Hawaii in 1977 and working for the cleaning company owned by basketball legend Artis Gilmore. A devoted football historian, he still cherishes the memory of receiving an autographed football from the legendary Jim Brown at the age of 11. "In Search of What Is So" is a heartfelt personal testimony and a spiritual call to readers seeking truth, faith, and deeper meaning.
"In Search of What is So" is a 142-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-329-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/in-search-of-what-is-so/
