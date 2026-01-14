Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Activity Book
January 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"What Waste?: A Search-and-Find Activity Book", a new book by Nathan Guinn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"What Waste?" is not a book that sits quietly on a shelf; it invites readers to scribble, question, doodle, and rethink what they're ready to throw away. Part activity book, part philosophical playground, it turns the idea of "waste" upside down. It asks readers to explore what we discard, ignore, or dismiss: objects, thoughts, feelings, and even parts of ourselves.
With prompts, reflections, and hands-on exercises, "What Waste?" encourages curiosity over judgment and play over perfection. Each page offers an opportunity to pause, engage, and discover unexpected value in the overlooked and unfinished. The book treats waste not as an endpoint, but as a starting place for imagination, insight, and renewal.
Thoughtful, mischievous, and quietly transformative, "What Waste?" reminds readers that meaning often hides in the margins, and that sometimes the most interesting things are the ones we almost threw away.
"What Waste?: A Search-and-Find Activity Book" is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-438-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/what-waste-a-search-and-find-activity-book . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
