Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Tech Thriller Novel
January 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Piece of the Future," a new book by S.J. Riccobono, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Piece of the Future" is a high-stakes tech thriller in which nearly everyone is running a con, except the protagonist, Angel Porter. At the center of the intrigue is Martin Winstrom, a billionaire tech titan determined to reinvent himself as the world's next great entertainment mogul, no matter the cost.
About the Author
S.J. Riccobono is a Los Angeles native. While he'd like to imagine his arrival coincided with a celestial spectacle, a comet or meteor shower, the reality is far more grounded. He grew up in a neighborhood he and his friends fondly called "Primrose Lane," coming of age after the era of radio and instead immersed in television, personal computers, and the early rise of artificial intelligence. Today, Riccobono draws on those influences as he writes contemporary novels that explore technology, culture, and the future we're rapidly approaching.
"A Piece of the Future" is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-397-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-piece-of-the-future . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
