Santa Rosa, CA Author Publishes Children's Book

About the Author

Joan M. Holly lives in Santa Rosa, California, where life is a daily environmental adventure shared with the local raccoons and possums. A lifelong artist in landscape design, Joan is well-known in her community for her creativity and her generosity, frequently sharing the bounty of her fruit and vegetable gardens with neighbors. With The 250 Pound Possum, she transitions her artistic vision from the soil to the page, sharing her love for the environment with a new generation.



"The 250 Pound Possum" is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-022-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"The 250 Pound Possum", a new book by Joan M. Holly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."The 250 Pound Possum" is inspired by the rugged beauty of Northern California and the flickering light of summer campfires. The book invites young readers and their families to explore the wonders of the wilderness-and the tall tales that make it come alive.Where Adventure Meets ImaginationThe story grew from the real-life magic of camping in the wild Northern California forests. For many parents, the primary challenge of the great outdoors is keeping adventurous children close as the sun dips below the horizon. Holly solved this by weaving captivating "possum stories" around the campfire, turning the creeping shadows of the forest into a theater for the imagination."The 250 Pound Possum" is more than just a story; it is a gateway for children to: