Lyons, KS Author Publishes Book For Christians

Internal Transformation: How to gain victory over persistent struggles like lust, bitterness, and unanswered prayer.



Relational Impact: Practical ways to help friends, children, or spouses navigate their own fears.



Resilient Faith: How to cultivate a "shine" that comes from the heart, even when the world feels broken.



The book is an extension of a transformative series of messages delivered at Faith Bible Church in Lyons, Kansas, where Green has long served the community.



About the Author

Dr. Phil Green has been a dedicated church planter and pastor within the Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA) since 1986. A seasoned educator, he has taught Bible, theology, and ethics at various institutions, including Tabor College and Sterling College. He currently serves as the Director of Theology and Credentialing for the Midwest District of the EFCA.

Dr. Green holds degrees from Moody Bible Institute, Wheaton College, and Dallas Theological Seminary (Th.M. and D.Min.). He resides in Kansas with his wife, Sandy; they have three married children and eight grandchildren.



"Kingdom Living in a Broken World" is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-159-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Kingdom Living in a Broken World", a new book by Dr. Phil Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.As society grapples with increasing uncertainty and widespread anxiety, Dr. Phil Green announces the release of his latest book, "Kingdom Living in a Broken World." Drawing from decades of pastoral experience and biblical scholarship, Green provides readers with a practical guide to transforming internal struggle into spiritual victory.Based on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), the book moves beyond "outward shows" of religion to explore how a simple, authentic trust in Christ can remodel a person from the inside out. Green addresses the raw realities of modern life-including anger, anxiety, financial stress, and bitterness-offering a foundation for not just surviving, but thriving, amidst life's storms."Kingdom Living in a Broken World" serves as both a personal devotional and a toolkit for those looking to support loved ones. Readers will discover: