Southfield, MI Author Publishes Memoir
January 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"NFL Blind Side, University of Utah," a new book by Terence Steven Bryant, NFL Blind side title Sociologist, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a young college student, Terence Steven Bryant earned a football scholarship to attend the University of Utah, a turning point that would shape both his future and his life story. It was there that he met Jodi Adkins, a freshman student, and the woman he would come to love deeply.
Their relationship, however, unfolded under extraordinary and difficult circumstances. Because of strong religious and cultural pressures from Jodi's family, the couple was forced to keep their relationship private. As a result, they eventually lost contact, until an unexpected emergency room visit placed both Jodi's life and that of their unborn child at risk.
When Jodi's family became involved, Terence was separated from both Jodi and their newborn daughter. What followed was a prolonged and emotionally charged struggle, marked by legal challenges and personal hardship, as Terence fought to reunite with his wife and child and to protect his own well-being.
Set against the backdrop of faith, race, and institutional power, Terence's story is one of perseverance in the face of overwhelming obstacles. His experience highlights the human cost of secrecy, intolerance, and systemic barriers, as well as the enduring strength of a father determined to reclaim his family.
About the Author
Terence Steven Bryant is a former scholarship athlete and a graduate of the University of Utah, where he earned a degree in Sociology. He currently works for the State of Utah as a juvenile delinquency guidance counselor, dedicating his professional life to mentoring and advocating for at-risk youth.
"NFL Blind Side, University of Utah" is a 88-page hardback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-219-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nfl-blind-side-university-of-utah . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
