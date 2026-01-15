Italdesign Concept Lab, the ace in development and research / Davide Casini: 80% cost reduction and 90% emissions reduction

Moncalieri (TO) – Italy Davide Casini, CTO at Italdesign: "The automotive world is changing at an exponential speed. The biggest change is in the car's contents: today everything revolves around software. How do we react to these changes at Italdesign? We are adapting and evolving to continue to best meet the needs of our customers. We have developed highly complex skills in the field of electrics and electronics and created innovative tools that allow us to redesign processes.The Italdesign Concept Lab is one of these tools. Revolutionary, patented by us in 2019 and in continuous development, it is one of our laboratories of excellence and a flagship of our engineering, where we develop projects for our customers. Based on mixed reality, it allows us to represent the interior of a car in the concept development phase, minimizing physical hardware objects and maximizing virtual objects. With a tool like this, we are able to reduce the validation time of a car's interior by three quarters in the concept phase, cut costs by 80% and have a positive impact on the environment with a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions. Adapting and evolving also means rethinking the contents of our product. The Kini project, for example: we have developed and patented an intelligent interface based on an electromechanical connection integrated in the ISOFIX coupling of the child seat that allows power and data exchange between the seat itself and the vehicle. Through the screens placed on the dashboard, it allows the driver to receive information about the seat and its occupant, ensuring greater safety and control of the coupling and, above all, avoiding Forgotten Baby Syndrome.Italdesign's ability to evolve and adapt is in its DNA. More than 20 years ago, our customers asked us to increase the level of responsibility on the projects developed for them and we responded by developing skills and processes. Today, we are able to take charge of the complete development of a car for a customer, almost totally replacing the customer and providing a fully engineered and validated product, ready to be put into production".