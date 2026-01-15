Canadian Author Publishes Children's Book
January 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"On The Edge", a new book by Hope Joy Hendrix, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This engaging story follows a young boy named Carter as he navigates the universal experience of anxiety and discovers a simple, powerful technique to overcome his fears.
"On The Edge" provides parents and educators with a fun, accessible tool to introduce anxiety-reducing lessons to children. The narrative centers on Carter, who is initially excited about diving lessons until an "unknown fear" leaves him on the verge of quitting. With the gentle guidance of his mother, Sara, Carter learns a secret to reframe his perspective and conquer his fear, offering young readers a shareable victory and a valuable life skill.
Drawing on her own lifelong experiences of using similar techniques, from moving across Canada to navigating the publishing process, Hendrix weaves practical lessons into an uplifting tale. The book effectively demonstrates how changing one's approach can lead to better outcomes, empowering children to think differently, act accordingly, and succeed.
Anxiety is a common challenge for children. "On The Edge" is designed to show them that fear is manageable. By changing their perspective, they can overcome seemingly overwhelming situations and build resilience.
"On The Edge" is more than just a story; it is an educational resource that champions mental well-being positively and encouragingly.
About the Author
Hope Joy Hendrix lives in Manitoba, Canada, and has used her positive psychology techniques effectively from childhood through adulthood. She is passionate about sharing these skills to help others, demonstrating their efficacy in various real-life scenarios, from teaching someone to safely feed a horse to navigating major life changes. "On The Edge" is her debut children's book, aimed at spreading these valuable lessons to a young audience.
"On The Edge" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-402-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/on-the-edge/
