Slippery Rock, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"What's at the Bottom of Rosie's Backpack?," a new book by Julia Good, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A funny and relatable tale that explores the mysterious world of school supplies through the eyes of the characters living at the bottom of a child's bag.
Every day, parents send their children to school with neatly packed backpacks, but what returns is often a surprise. "What's at the Bottom of Rosie's Backpack?" introduces readers to Nester, a bottle of purple glitter; Gloria, the pencil sharpener; and Delores, the trusty unicorn eraser. These vibrant characters guide families through the all-too-familiar "chaos" of school life, inviting parents and children to see if similar treasures are hiding in their own packs.
The story is deeply rooted in Julia Good's personal journey into motherhood. In April 2024, Julia and her husband officially adopted Rosie and her three siblings from the foster system after fostering them for over three years. As first-time parents navigating a "rollercoaster of emotions," Julia found herself instantly immersed in the whirlwind of organizing schoolwork and activities.
Good often felt she was missing important teacher updates while just being caught up in the chaos of their new life. This book serves as a lighthearted nod to that transition, celebrating the messy, beautiful reality of growing as a family.
Julia Good lives in the country with her husband, four children, and two dogs. When she isn't busy with her children's sports and activities, she enjoys gardening and creating stained-glass art.
"What's at the Bottom of Rosie's Backpack?" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-171-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whats-at-the-bottom-of-rosies-backpack . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
