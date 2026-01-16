La Verne, CA Author Publishes Autobiography
January 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"From Dumpster to Doctor", a new book by Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, M.H.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"From Dumpster to Doctor" is a riveting autobiography by Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, M.H.D., that chronicles an extraordinary journey from profound trauma and addiction to healing, purpose, and professional success. With unflinching honesty, Dr. Marshall paints a vivid portrait of homelessness, despair, and survival, challenging society's perceptions of individuals trapped in cycles of suffering.
In this deeply personal account, Dr. Marshall confronts painful memories of childhood abuse, more than two decades of crack cocaine addiction, abandonment, homelessness, incarceration, and multiple near-death experiences, including being shot in the head and stabbed numerous times. His story is one of unimaginable hardship, resilience, and survival against overwhelming odds.
Yet "From Dumpster to Doctor" is ultimately a story of hope. Through forgiveness, self-awareness, and perseverance, Dr. Marshall experienced a profound transformation. His miraculous survival sparked a spiritual awakening that shifted his perspective on life, not through religious ritual, but through a deeply personal connection with his Creator and a commitment to changing destructive behaviors. His journey stands as powerful proof that even the most broken lives can be rebuilt.
The book invites readers to confront their own hidden fears, unresolved trauma, and self-limiting beliefs, offering reassurance that healing and redemption are possible. Dr. Marshall challenges readers to reflect on the fragility of life, the certainty of mortality, and the transformative power of self-forgiveness. His message is clear: as long as there is life, there is hope for change and a better future.
About the Author
Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, M.H.D., is a Doctor of Clinical Psychology, CEO of Dedicato Treatment Center, and author. He holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Human Development and possesses multiple certifications in addiction treatment and counseling. Through his work and writing, Dr. Marshall is dedicated to helping others heal, recover, and reclaim their lives.
In June 2023, Dr. Marshall was honored with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Services. He received this recognition alongside distinguished honorees, including the late cultural icon and Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Pastor Donnie McClurkin, model and activist Michelle Roxan, political activist Jan Perry, and Angeles Echols Brown, founder of EYM. The event was moderated by Dr. George E. Holmes, a respected leader who has served five United States Presidents from 1996 to 2023.
"From Dumpster to Doctor" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-466-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-dumpster-to-doctor . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
