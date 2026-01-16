Winchester, VA Author Publishes Art Book
January 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Artists of the Shenandoah Valley: Oil Paintings, Acrylics, Graphites, and Watercolors", a new book by Gregory Kujala, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A new cornerstone for the Appalachian art scene has arrived with the release of Artists of the Shenandoah Valley: Oil Paintings, Acrylics, Graphites, and Watercolors. This compelling new volume offers an intimate, in-depth exploration of the premier creatives working within the historic "Big Valley" across Virginia and West Virginia.
While the Shenandoah Valley is world-renowned for its natural beauty and history, its contemporary art scene has often remained an overlooked treasure. This book seeks to change that narrative by showcasing a vibrant and multifaceted cross-section of the art world. From the bold textures of palette-knife oils to the delicate precision of graphite and watercolor, the collection captures the diverse inspirations and innovative ideas flowing through this unique geographic region.
"Artists of the Shenandoah Valley" serves as both a gallery on paper and a vital resource for collectors, art historians, and residents who wish to connect with the local creative spirit.
About the Author
Gregory Kujala is a retired rheumatologist and internist who has transitioned his lifelong appreciation for precision and observation into the world of fine art. A dedicated member of the local arts community, he serves as a volunteer for the prestigious Art at the Mill, a biannual juried art exhibit and sale in Millwood, Virginia. Gregory and his wife, Eileen, have three children and four grandchildren. They currently reside in Winchester, Virginia.
"Artists of the Shenandoah Valley: Oil Paintings, Acrylics, Graphites, and Watercolors" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-211-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/artists-of-the-shenandoah-valley-oil-paintings-acrylics-graphites-and-watercolors For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
