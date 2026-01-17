Ellensburg, WA Author Publishes Humor Book
January 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Comedians and Cartoons from Books", a new book by Matt Gailliot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Funny and insightful, "Comedians and Cartoons from Books" brings together a curated collection of classic cartoons and writings from legendary comedians of the past. Rich with wit and personality, the book offers effortless laughs alongside engaging stories told in the comedians' own voices. These reflections reveal the deeply human side of humor, its ability to connect, endure, and keep readers smiling long after the final page.
About the Author
Matt Gailliot holds a PhD in Social Psychology and brings a unique perspective to comedy through his academic background. As both a professor and lifelong student, he has cultivated a keen understanding of humor and its psychological roots. Outside of his professional work, he enjoys watching short films and listening to music.
"Comedians and Cartoons from Books" is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-387-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/comedians-and-cartoons-from-books . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
