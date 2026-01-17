Raton, NM Author Publishes History Novel
January 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sheepherders of the Mountains: American West", a new book by Conchita Sintas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Sheepherders of the Mountains: American West" is a meticulously researched history that explores the vital yet often overlooked role of sheepherders in the mountainous regions of the American West. With particular focus on Basque immigrants, Native Americans, and New Mexican pastores, author Conchita Sintas brings to life a rugged world shaped by tradition, endurance, and conflict.
Beyond chronicling sheepherding techniques, the book vividly portrays daily life on the range, isolated camps, unpredictable weather, financial hardship, and moments of hard-won achievement. Sintas also captures the rich folklore of the herders and examines the infamous cattlemen-versus-sheepmen wars that defined an era. As a major western industry, sheepherding was deeply affected by government intervention, and the book thoughtfully addresses the evolution of grazing laws and forest reserve policies.
Told largely through the herders' own voices and drawn from an extensive collection of primary sources, "Sheepherders of the Mountains: American West" weaves a compelling tapestry that spans the cultural, economic, and political landscape of the American West.
About the Author
Conchita Sintas retired from the United States Navy after 30 years of honorable service. She holds a Master of Arts degree in American West History from the University of New Mexico.
"Sheepherders of the Mountains: American West" is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-064-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
