Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Christian Inspirational Book
January 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Finding Peace Through God's Presence", a new book by Carol E. Trieckel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the loss of her beloved husband several years ago, Carol E. Trieckel found renewed purpose through her faith. Guided and inspired by God, she continued writing poetic prayers intended to comfort, heal, and uplift others. Seeing herself as a vessel for His love, Trieckel courageously expresses her most personal emotions, sharing reflections born from grief, faith, and divine encouragement.
Her book, "Finding Peace Through God's Presence", draws from real-life experiences and heartfelt devotion, offering readers spiritual reassurance and hope. Through her words, Trieckel seeks to bring others closer to God, inviting them to view their own lives through the lens of His grace and compassion.
About the Author
Carol E. Trieckel enjoys reading, writing, traveling, and participating in Bible study. She was married to her late husband for 66 years and is the proud mother of three children, grandmother to six, and great-grandmother to five. Through lifelong church involvement and dedicated Bible study, she has deepened her understanding of God's enduring love and forgiveness.
"Finding Peace Through God's Presence" is a 94-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-326-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-peace-through-gods-presence . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
