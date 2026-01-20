Bonita Springs, FL Author Publishes Memoir
January 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Truly Dumbfounded, Dismayed, and Delighted", a new book by Charles C. Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a life defined by sharp wit and profound observation, seasoned lawyer Charles C. Morgan distills a lifetime of experiences into his charming new memoir. This unvarnished collection, rich with humor and vivid cartoons, offers readers a unique window into a journey spanning personal triumphs, professional challenges, and the universal quirks of human nature.
"Truly Dumbfounded, Dismayed, and Delighted" is a captivating narrative that weaves together heartfelt lessons and candid reflections, covering a vast array of topics:
Laced with humor and numerous cartoons that illustrate the book's lighter moments, Morgan's memoir is a relatable and entertaining read for anyone who has navigated the complexities of career, family, and self-discovery.
"Truly Dumbfounded, Dismayed, and Delighted" is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-352-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/truly-dumbfounded-dismayed-and-delighted . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
