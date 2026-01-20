Marietta, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
January 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"It Is Thirty-One Point Nine Hundred In No Pictures In the Tale About The Effort To Divide Fiction/Truth", a new book by David Allen Chandler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"It Is Thirty-One Point Nine Hundred in No Pictures of the Tale About the Effort to Divide Fiction/Truth" is a unique work that explores the boundary between fiction and truth through a series of evocative poems. The book is a journey through various themes, including life, regret, failure, and dreams, using vivid imagery and allegorical narratives, such as a "Captain's Log" and a "Tiny Dancer."
The narrative is described as an exploration of a dream world where an island sinks each night, and words build a picture for the reader to decipher, suggesting an interactive and thought-provoking experience.
The book challenges readers to use their own discernment to separate reality from the constructed narrative, emphasizing that "These Aren't Just Words," but pieces of a larger puzzle.
"It Is Thirty-One Point Nine Hundred In No Pictures In the Tale About The Effort To Divide Fiction/Truth" is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-471-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/it-is-thirty-one-point-nine-hundred-in-no-pictures-in-the-tale-about-the-effort-to-divide-fiction-truth . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
