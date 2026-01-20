Brentwood, CA Author Publishes Memoir
January 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Formed Through Fire", a new book by James Abdulla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A profound testament to the power of grit and unwavering faith in the face of overwhelming adversity. At a time when many are grappling with mental health struggles, systemic discrimination, and a growing sense of hopelessness, Abdulla's story serves as a vital lifeline and a roadmap for survival.
This memoir offers a rare, raw, and vulnerable look at a life defined by overcoming the invisible. While Abdulla's outward success masks a history of deep hardship, his writing reveals the internal journey required to navigate life's greatest obstacles. Unlike traditional memoirs that merely recount past challenges, Abdulla provides readers with the specific spiritual and mental frameworks he used to triumph over being overlooked and underestimated.
This story is for anyone ready to give up. Abdulla wants readers to walk away knowing that their path is not dictated by their circumstances or by society, but by a higher purpose.
About the Author
James Abdulla is a community advocate currently spearheading projects focused on affordable housing and urban development. A former football player with a lifelong passion for sports, Abdulla is a devoted family man who has been married for 12 years. He is the proud father of two children, including a stepson whom he has raised since the age of four and a daughter born in 2018. When not working to strengthen his community, he finds creative expression and connection through his love of cooking. Through his writing, Abdulla seeks to inspire a global audience to embrace faith and resilience.
"Formed Through Fire" is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-154-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/formed-through-fire . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
